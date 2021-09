For those of you looking to take a chance on a slew of new experimental movies, SF Cinematheque is celebrating its 12th manifestation of the annual film festival CROSSROADS (Fri/17-September 24). Presented in nine curated programs, the festival will feature 61 works of film and video by 66 artists representing 22 countries and territories. The online festival begins live streaming on Fri/17 at 7pm with a different program showcased nightly thru September 23. The festival will then present two special in-person programs at Roxie Theater at 1:30pm on October 16 and 17. Ultimately, the whole festival will be available to view when ticket holders desire from September 23 through October 21.

