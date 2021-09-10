CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come From Away: A celebration of innate goodness in the face of tragedy

Newnan Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fitting that Apple TV+ released the filmed stage play “Come From Away” on the weekend of the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The movie is a unique perspective on the events that changed the world. On September 11, 2001, amid the chaos of the devastating attacks, Canada, in...

times-herald.com

“You would have done the same,” the residents of Gander say. It’s mere days after Sept. 11, 2001, and the people of this small town in Newfoundland have just absorbed 7,000 stranded airline crew members and passengers — people from all over the world who had been headed all over the world, but definitely not to this dark, rocky island that happens to have a huge airport. The Gander residents have collected clothing, blankets, tampons. They’ve made sandwiches and hosted cookouts. They’ve hosted the “plane people” in their homes.
NEW YORK (AP) — Many months into the global pandemic, a Broadway musical about another horrific event that shook the world brought people together. The doors of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre were cracked open for several weeks in May to film the cast performing “Come From Away,” the story of a Canadian town that sheltered air travelers after the 9/11 attacks.
Jim DeFede’s The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland told the incredible story of passengers from 38 flights who found themselves stuck in Newfoundland immediately following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. DeFede’s book was adapted into Come From Away, an award-winning Broadway musical written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. And now that extraordinary musical is accessible to a wider audience with a filmed version of Come From Away arriving on Apple TV+ on September 10, 2021.
David Hein speaks of a time when there was a lot of anger and fear in the world. When people were upset. When nothing felt certain. "What got us through that was ... we saw so many people being kind to one another in New York City, we saw theater coming back and opening up and people being encouraged to go back out and come back again."
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The upcoming 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 has brought with it a flood of documentaries and specials looking back on the tragedy. Some of what will be streaming, though, are celebrations, too. On the Criterion Channel, a 63-film series salutes New York and its rich cinematic history, from subway thrillers ("The Taking of Pelham One Two Three") to unsung post-9/11 modern masterworks ("Margaret"). Included here are Big Apple classics like Jules Dassin's "The Naked City" and Billy Wilder's "The Apartment," and filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Norman Jewison and Noah Baumbach. One standout, as always, is "Do the Right Thing," Spike Lee's prescient and still-potent landmark. Along with the Brooklyn drama-comedy (which was recently re-released in a 4K restoration) are a number of supplemental features, like interviews with the cast and filmmakers.
Hit stage musical Come From Away has delighted audiences lucky enough to obtain tickets to go and see it – and now, thanks to a live recording of a performance for Apple TV+ – you can enjoy the show from the comfort of your own living room. To mark this wondrous occasion, we had the pleasure in speaking to the minds behind it, both Irene Sankoff and David Hein as well as the production’s director, Christopher Ashley.
What an emotional day, evening, weekend. So it seemed utterly relevant and important to take in and land on the streaming of Broadway’s most beautiful musical ode to 9/11, Come From Away last night, with special thanks to Apple TV Plus. This viewing must have been the fourth time that I watched this magnificent show, and, honestly, I cried just as much (or more) as the first time I saw it at David Mirvish’s Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto over the Christmas holidays of 2016. The second and third were on Broadway with out-of-town friends. I must also admit that I was equally as excited to see it again last night as I was when it first came to Broadway in 2017 (it’s returning to Broadway this September 21, 2021). The filming of this critical and financially successful Broadway musical is simply perfection, performed miraculously live at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for an audience that included 9/11 survivors, front-line workers, and their family and friends, while also featuring the entire original cast, including the dynamic Jenn Colella, who earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
'Come From Away' is now streaming on Apple TV+. The musical tells the story of 7,000 passengers who get stranded during 9/11. 'Come From Away,' the beloved Broadway musical, has made its premiere on Apple TV+. The musical, which tells the story of 7,000 passengers who find themselves standard in...
Filmed this past May in front of a live audience at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, by the same production company that filmed "Hamilton" for Disney Plus, "Come From Away" is the screen version of the hit musical about the town of Gander, Newfoundland, where, in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, residents welcomed some 7,000 stranded travelers after American airspace was closed to commercial air traffic. This is a faithful rendering of the stage show's message, with is a poignant reminder of our shared humanity in the face of tragedy. "Come From Away" is an unusual musical: The songs are kind of talky, and there isn't much dancing to speak of, but the simple story works and is highly watchable, thanks largely to the talented ensemble cast, all of whom switch between multiple roles of townspeople and passengers. TV-14. Available on Apple TV Plus. Contains some mature thematic material. 106 minutes.
While a musical about 9/11 is the last thing you think you’d hope to watch, Apple TV+ released just that in honor of the 20th anniversary of the devastating attacks. In the same likeness as the filmed stage production of “Hamilton” on Disney+, “Come From Away” is the filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway musical that first opened in New York in 2017. “Come From Away” tells the little-known true story of the small Newfoundland town of Gander that opened its arms to the world on one of history’s darkest days.
On Friday, AppleTV+ debuts a filmed version of Broadway's Come From Away complete with much of the original cast, including Tony-nominated Jenn Colella as Captain Beverley Bass. The show, which was filmed earlier this year for an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers, is premiering just before the 20th anniversary of 9/11,
CHARLOTTE – These have indeed been challenging times. Between Hurricane Ida, the Afghanistan pullout, and oh yeah, COVID and its Delta variant, these are times when you may just want to throw up your hands in disgust. And I get it. But I also get – and would like to...
"Come from Away" star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience to adapt the hit Broadway musical for a new Apple TV + film. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
The relationship between Broadway musicals and film is long and storied. Broadway musicals have long been a source of inspiration for movies with hundreds of musicals undergoing big and small-screen adaptations, all to varying success. Additionally, over the last few years, live, televised musicals have come back in vogue with...
No curtain is necessary to open a play with perfect “curtain speech.” Neither is a physical theater. On the evening of Friday, Sept. 10, when Ford’s Theatre welcomed roughly 6,000 people to a concert staging of the musical Come From Away on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, there was no curtain and no theater, nothing between the stage and the sky.
Film critic Wil Loper recommends three things to watch this weekend. He recommends new thriller “The Voyeurs,” the exciting Netflix series “Metal Shop Masters,” and Tony Award winning musical “Come From Away” streaming on Apple TV+. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Now streaming on Apple TV+. We are a site that focuses on (mainly) genre films and television shows, but we are also a site that was founded by a Canadian (Todd Brown) and is edited, in part, by Canadians (Andrew Mack and Shelagh Rowan-Legg) and written, in part, by Canadians (including Kurt Halfyard). So sometimes, in my own head, I feel like an honorary Canadian, even though I live in Dallas, Texas.
