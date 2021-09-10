Brette Harrington on Mountaineering with Marc-Andre Leclerc in The Alpinist [Exclusive Interview]

For every entrepreneur in the making, ABC’s Shark Tank is the holy grail; that magical place where some of the world’s greatest ideas come together. It’s a place to learn how to sum up an idea in record time, and, if lucky, negotiate the best possible deal one can get. The Sharks have their stories of how they landed the show. Barbara Corcoran’s, however, is perhaps the most outstanding, and a powerful lesson on how not to take ‘No’ for an answer. At a TEDx event, Corcoran, who made her money by conquering New York real estate, said: “ I remember I got a call from Mark Burnett Productions. It even felt familiar to me and I don’t watch TV. Looked him up and I realized he’s the biggest Hollywood producer. His office was asking me if I would consider being on this New TV show called Shark Tank. I heard what the show was about, I said, ‘Perfect for me! Send me the contract’…I never read the contract, didn’t know what I was getting paid. I signed the contract, expressed it right back. I didn’t want to lose that spot.” Corcoran was so excited, she went and bought three autograph-signing outfits. “ I was going to Hollywood. I was cool!” she said.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO