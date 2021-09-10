CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Card Counter: A more hopeful Schrader tale

Newnan Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe refreshing thing about writer/director Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” is that it’s not a cautionary tale about addiction. Gambling, alcohol, the highs, the lows are all just part of the production design; it’s the backdrop, or as Schrader puts it, “the perfect milieu” for his tale. Schrader is the...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
yoursun.com

Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac on their chemistry in 'The Card Counter'

A man sits alone in a room. This image, suggesting intensity, focus and isolation, has become a key signifier of filmmaker Paul Schrader. Writer and director of films such as “Blue Collar,” “American Gigolo” and “Affliction,” Schrader received his first Academy Award nomination in 2019 for the screenplay of “First Reformed.”
MOVIES
abc17news.com

The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In Paul Schrader’s new film “The Card Counter,” which premiered last week at the Venice International Film Festival and opens in North America on Sept. 10, the writer-director goes back to a formula he’s been perfecting for 45 years: The man in the room. He did it in “Taxi Driver” and “American Gigolo” and “Light Sleeper,” and now he’s enlisted Oscar Isaac to play the most recent iteration. In the film, Isaac is a poker player who can’t forgive himself for his participation in Abu Ghraib. Schrader hopes this isn’t his last film, but the 75-year-old is OK if it is. He just doesn’t want to go out on a flat note.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

‘The Card Counter’ review: In Paul Schrader’s latest, a magnetic Oscar Isaac keeps it close to the vest

So many of God’s lonely men populate Paul Schrader’s films. They’re inveterate self-torturers and diary-fillers, often murmuring in voice-over what they cannot tell another human being. “God’s lonely man” was the Thomas Wolfe phrase used by Travis Bickle to describe his lot in life in the 1976 Martin Scorsese masterwork...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Oscar Isaac
wegotthiscovered.com

Exclusive Interview: Tye Sheridan Talks The Card Counter

Tye Sheridan might only be 24 years old, but he’s already built up an impressive filmography that’s seen him jump between acclaimed independent dramas and big budget blockbusters. His first three credits saw him share the screen with Brad Pitt in The Tree of Life, Matthew McConaughey in Mud and Nicolas Cage in Joe, which is an impressive start to a career.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Card Counter: The Upcoming Revenge Thriller Aims to Please

What makes a crime drama film worth watching? Is it a gripping storyline that keeps viewers guessing until the end? A stellar cast who portrays their characters with such conviction? Or a critically-acclaimed director who creates movie magic in every film he shoots? The ideal answer should be, “all of the above”. There are still so many other elements apart from those mentioned above that is able to make a film transcend from good to great. There are many that have succeeded, but even more that have failed to do so. One of the hottest genres that remain to be Hollywood moneymakers is crime drama. People just love a good knock-your-socks-off thrill every once in a while. The entertainment industry has seen thousands of crime drama television shows and films produced over the years, but only a couple are able to really make a mark. Lo and behold, another movie is about to test the waters of the famed genre, and by the current looks of it, the future seems to be pretty darn bright.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Review: ‘The Card Counter’ a royal flush of gripping moviemaking

Filmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” and in 2017, his film “First Reformed” raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened over the years. His latest, “The Card Counter,” is that despair crystallized into a diamond-tipped drill, a tool for burrowing into the darkest parts of the American psyche.
HOUSTON, TX
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Malignant’ and ‘The Card Counter’

Scary movie season officially begins with “Malignant”. Director James Wan adds this to his “Conjuring” universe. Madison has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are dismissed as trauma by her adoptive parents – yes, of course, she’s adopted. They’re surprised when they find out these waking dreams are very real. That’s thanks to some home videos that surface with her talking to her imaginary friend Gabriel, who is actually the devil. The popcorn will be flying.
MADISON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Card Counter#First Reformed#Private First
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Card Counter (2021)

Written and Directed by Paul Schrader. Starring Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Slaughter, Amye Gousset, Joel Michaely, Ekaterina Baker, and Alexander Babara. SYNOPSIS:. Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, a revenge thriller which tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: THE CARD COUNTER (2021): Oscar Isaac Delivers a Powerhouse Performance In Paul Schrader’s New Gem

The Card Counter (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Paul Schrader and starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Babara, Bobby C. King, Ekaterina Baker, Bryan Truong, Dylan Flashner, Adrienne Lau, Joel Michaely, Rachel Michiko Whitney, Joseph Singletary, Kirill Sheynerman, Britton Webb and Amye Gousset. Paul...
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘The Card Counter’: An introspective thriller

Premiering in select theaters this week, “The Card Counter” is Paul Schrader’s newest release. Schrader famously penned many of Martin Scorsese’s most critically acclaimed films, such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.” The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. With...
MOVIES
Lima News

Dealing torture and guilt in ‘The Card Counter’

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, playing variations of the same hand over and over again. The protagonist of his “The Card Counter” — William Tell (Oscar Isaac) — is the latest in a long line of Schrader’s tortured, self-hating, deeply habitual, solitary men going back to Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
L.A. Weekly

The Card Counter Plays a Familiar Hand

The Card Counter, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week, feels like a continuation of the spartan style Schrader developed with First Reformed. But this time there is a laxity in form as well as content. The plot concerns an ex-con professional gambler (Oscar Isaac) named William Tell (real name Tillich, as in the Christian existentialist philosopher) who lives a solitary existence moving from casino to casino. In prison he learned to count cards. Monastically cut off from normal human relationships, he keeps a meticulous journal; the entries are articulated in a somber voiceover narration that removes the wall between character and audience. (“Is it possible to know when one reaches the limit?”) He also has the curious habit of carefully wrapping in linen the furniture of every hotel he inhabits.
GAMBLING
Variety

From Heath Ledger to Charlize Theron, 25 Best Acting Transformations in Films

The Oscars love an unrecognizable actor — prosthetics, weight gain (or loss) and other total transformations to better embody a character or real-life figure. Celebrating the release of Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which stars Jessica Chastain wearing a pronounced jaw, Variety is ranking the 25 best modern transformations, both seen and snubbed by the Academy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
fox26houston.com

New movie roundup: ‘Language Lessons,’ ‘The Card Counter’ and more

CHICAGO - Whether you’re in a theater or streaming at home, movie choices exist in abundance, with more arriving every week. Here’s our take on what’s new, free, fun or all of the above. ‘The Card Counter’: Oscar Isaac mesmerizes as an ex-military interrogator in Paul Schrader’s cockeyed revenge drama.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

The Rise and Fall (Season) of Benedict Cumberbatch

Every festival season has its standout star — the person who shows up in two or three or four movies in quick programming succession, suddenly seems ubiquitous on all those red carpets, becomes the unofficial face of the awards-circuit gauntlet. This year, we already have a few strong candidates. There’s Oscar Isaac, who hit Venice with the HBO miniseries redo of Scenes From a Marriage, Dune, and The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s latest character study of existentially brooding, solitary men. (Find someone to love you the way Schrader loves Pickpocket.) Or maybe it’s Isaac’s Marriage co-star Jessica Chastain, who helped send...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tye Sheridan on ‘The Card Counter’ and Reading ‘Ready Player Two’

[This interview contains spoilers for The Card Counter.] Tye Sheridan was just an 11-year-old kid from Texas when he was cast in Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, an experience he compares to “summer camp.” He wasn’t expected to learn lines or even give a performance, but Malick’s set put him on a trajectory towards Jeff Nichols’ Mud and David Gordon Green’s Joe, which cemented his decision to become an actor. Sheridan, now 24, has since played Scott Summers/Cyclops in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, but he credits it all to those early...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro Unveils First ‘Nightmare Alley’ Teaser

Guillermo del Toro is unveiling a new nightmare. Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for the anticipated film, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn. Nightmare Alley adapts the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay, which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation. Nightmare Alley is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist (Blanchett) in order to swindle the rich. Del Toro penned the script with Kim Morgan. Nightmare Alley is del Toro’s first feature since he won the best picture and best director Oscars for The Shape of Water (2017). In the years between, the filmmaker has also produced the feature Scary Stories We Tell in the Dark. Searchlight releases the film in theaters Dec. 17.    
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy