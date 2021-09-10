CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sells Unilever Bonds Over Ben & Jerry's Israel Move

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws.

Arizona Stops Investing In Company That Owns Ben & Jerry's

Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday that she is selling off all of the state's notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
