Retirement age doesn’t apply to the increasingly legendary Dr Anthony Fauci, who at 80 years old continues in US public life like a benign version of J Edgar Hoover, or maybe like a supreme court justice. This documentary from National Geographic gives him something like the Ruth Bader Ginsburg treatment. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, having taken up that post in 1984 and served under seven presidents (so far), from Reagan to Biden; he is now at the vanguard of the fight against Covid-19, and is the rational conscience of America when it comes to calmly facing down the political anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers encouraged by Trump.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO