It seems to me there are some issues that need to be stated clearly:. 1) President Biden is not responsible for the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections. He has asked and begged ad nauseum for people to get vaccinated. And it is not the delta variant that is causing the rise. It is the people who, without medical or religious reason, refuse to get vaccinated. It's simple!

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO