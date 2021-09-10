CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of Blue Valley adds Greg Singleton to lead Commercial Banking Team

Cover picture for the articleOverland Park – Bank of Blue Valley continues to add strength to their commercial banking team with the addition of Greg Singleton. Singleton will serve as a Commercial Banker Team Lead, SVP. Singleton will provide expertise to commercial and middle market companies in the Kansas City area, helping them with their comprehensive lending needs, treasury management efficiencies and other services to help grow their businesses.

