Hunter Biden’s laptop topic of discussion at Judeo/Christian Republican Club

Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, discussed the history, contents and what he felt were the ramifications to the safety and security of the country regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop with the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of South Florida at a recent meeting that took place in Delray Beach.

In an interview with the Jewish Journal , Maxey, who lives in West Palm Beach, spoke about why he feels the information he shared at the meeting, which can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/579149602/293c9989db , is important.

Jewish Journal : Why would you say the information you shared is important for Jewish voters to know?

Jack Maxey : They’re American citizens like everyone else. And let’s face it, I don’t think the Democratic party is very kind to Israel. I don’t think they have their best interests at heart. We’ve seen that betrayal over and over again. We saw Obama give all that money back to the Iranians. The first thing Joe Biden wanted to do was open up lines of communication with the Iranians and lift the tariffs on the Iranians. He backed off on that a little bit, and I believe it’s because the Israeli intelligence services have a copy of Hunter’s laptop as well. Hopefully, they’re holding that over Joe Biden’s head.

JJ : As the majority of Jewish voters in the United States are Democrats, do you think the information you have can help change their mindset?

JM : I think this is beyond liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican. I think we are in error of constantly describing people in these fashions. One thing I do believe about the Jewish people in general is they’re very much concerned with the truth and very much concerned with justice. Our whole concept of justice comes from the early Jews. It’s not a creation of the Christians, and so I think that justice needs to be done here. More importantly, the whole world is at risk if the Biden Administration is compromised by the Communist Chinese Party.

There’s no question, and everybody should be aware, that no matter whether it [COVID19] was a bioweapon or was accidentally leaked or it came from a pangolin, the Chinese failed in their treaty obligations to inform the world about it and allowed this stuff to float around the world for four months before they did anything, and they allowed thousands of Chinese nationals who were affected to fly all over the world. At some point, they need to be held responsible for it, and this president of ours is in the back pocket of the Communist Chinese, and what frightens me is that nobody is doing anything.

JJ : How would you describe the reaction to your presentation for the Judeo/Christian Republican Club?

JM : I didn’t see anybody leave the room, and I think they were shocked and I think they were interested. Their leaders said it was the best speech they’ve ever had.

JJ : Have you gotten any feedback from the attendees regarding your presentation?

JM : Yes. Many people have reached out to me, and the video that was done there has been shared widely, so I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from that as well.

JJ : Would you be interested in sharing this information at other local events?

JM : I’m happy to come speak, and I can assure you that I’m not a rabid Republican. I will criticize anybody who is not doing their job. I can deal with Marxists if they have integrity. The problem is, we don’t have any integrity in all of the leadership of both parties. They all knew about Hunter. Hunter was smoking crack, in his own words, with [late politician] Marion Barry, while Marion Barry was under surveillance because he got arrested two weeks later, so you’re telling me that the FBI didn’t know Marion Barry liked to smoke crack in the one bar that’s still open at 3 o’clock in the morning, and he was doing it with the senator’s son? Of course they knew.

Maxey can be reached at JFMaxey@mac.com .