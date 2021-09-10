CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity rate, cases, hospitalizations all down in Connecticut from last week

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 8 days ago

Connecticut’s key COVID-19 metrics have declined in the past week, state numbers show, after several months of increase.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped sharply as compared to last week, while cases have slowed notably as well. Hospitalizations are down a touch from last week, while deaths declined as well.

Experts say coronavirus transmission may slow in the coming weeks but could accelerate again as the weather cools and activities shift indoors.

“As you look to the fall, people gathering indoors, that’s always to keep an eye out for,” Dr. Banach, an epidemiologist at UConn Health, said Friday. “It’ll be important to monitor what’s happening with school-age children. And then the third piece is going to be seeing what happens with immunity over time. ... Not to mention being on the lookout for any variants that could change moving forward.”

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut on Friday reported 625 new COVID-19 cases out of 22,894 tests, for a positivity rate of 2.73%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 2.88%, unchanged from Thursday but down sharply from last week.

Connecticut has averaged 543 COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, also down significantly from the seven days prior.

As of Friday, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Litchfield and Windham Counties were all experiencing “high” COVID-19 transmission as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Fairfield, Tolland and Middlesex Counties all had “substantial transmission.”

Hospitalizations

As of Friday, Connecticut has 364 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up 10 from Thursday but down one from a week ago.

“There has been a plateau in recent weeks in terms of hospitalizations,” Banach said.

According to state numbers, unvaccinated people make up less than a third of Connecticut’s population and less than 5% of its over-65 population but account for 72% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deaths

Connecticut reported 22 COVID-19 deaths over the past week Thursday, down from 39 the week prior. The state has now recorded 8,416 coronavirus-linked deaths overall during the pandemic.

The United States has now recorded 655,590 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, 74.5% of all Connecticut residents and 85.4% of those 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 66.9% of all residents and 76.8% of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Courant

At Bushnell Park, activists decry environmental racism and call on Connecticut to ‘be a leader when it comes to solving the climate crisis’

Environmental activists decried environmental racism and called on the state government to take more meaningful action against climate change Saturday afternoon before a crowd of about a hundred at Hartford’s Bushnell Park. Speaking from the park’s band shell, in front of signs that read “Fossil fuels make us sick” and “End environmental racism,” Angel Serrano, an organizer for the CT Citizen ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Where to go to pick apples in the Hartford area

No matter what is preoccupying humans, the seasons keep turning and fruits keep growing. Just like any other year, September is apple-picking season, the traditional time of year to visit farms and orchards to take home nature’s bounty. Farms around the Hartford area are open for picking. Farms each have different rate structures, rules and apple varieties. Some are open for apples, and some ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy