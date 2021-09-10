Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity rate, cases, hospitalizations all down in Connecticut from last week

Connecticut’s key COVID-19 metrics have declined in the past week, state numbers show, after several months of increase.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped sharply as compared to last week, while cases have slowed notably as well. Hospitalizations are down a touch from last week, while deaths declined as well.

Experts say coronavirus transmission may slow in the coming weeks but could accelerate again as the weather cools and activities shift indoors.

“As you look to the fall, people gathering indoors, that’s always to keep an eye out for,” Dr. Banach, an epidemiologist at UConn Health, said Friday. “It’ll be important to monitor what’s happening with school-age children. And then the third piece is going to be seeing what happens with immunity over time. ... Not to mention being on the lookout for any variants that could change moving forward.”

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut on Friday reported 625 new COVID-19 cases out of 22,894 tests, for a positivity rate of 2.73%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 2.88%, unchanged from Thursday but down sharply from last week.

Connecticut has averaged 543 COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, also down significantly from the seven days prior.

As of Friday, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Litchfield and Windham Counties were all experiencing “high” COVID-19 transmission as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Fairfield, Tolland and Middlesex Counties all had “substantial transmission.”

Hospitalizations

As of Friday, Connecticut has 364 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up 10 from Thursday but down one from a week ago.

“There has been a plateau in recent weeks in terms of hospitalizations,” Banach said.

According to state numbers, unvaccinated people make up less than a third of Connecticut’s population and less than 5% of its over-65 population but account for 72% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deaths

Connecticut reported 22 COVID-19 deaths over the past week Thursday, down from 39 the week prior. The state has now recorded 8,416 coronavirus-linked deaths overall during the pandemic.

The United States has now recorded 655,590 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, 74.5% of all Connecticut residents and 85.4% of those 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 66.9% of all residents and 76.8% of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

