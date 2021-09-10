CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Jury indicts St. Louis Man Acused of Wire Fraud and identity Theft

ST. LOUIS – On September 8, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Ronald Scott Miller on four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to the indictment, beginning on or about March 27, 2014 and continuing through at least September 29, 2020, Ronald Scott Miller devised a scheme to defraud his employer out of at least $300,000. The investigation revealed Miller fraudulently drafted and submitted false weekly timesheets reflecting work that employees di

