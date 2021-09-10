CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

Could tiny homes be the adorable, affordable and sustainable housing that our planet needs? Maybe

By Paula Carrizosa
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1950, the average size of a new single-family home in the US has more than doubled from around 950 square feet to over 2,000 square feet–and new constructions in Canada, New Zealand and Australia are similarly supersized. But as house prices rise, wages remain stagnant and rampant consumerism threatens our planet, more people are starting to question if bigger is better.

