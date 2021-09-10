CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Sets Up Its World, Provides Plenty of Alien Splatter

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainbow Six Extraction is still a few months away, following yet another delay, but Ubisoft Montreal is keeping the hype train rolling with a new trailer that debuted during the recent PlayStation Showcase. The trailer sets up Extraction’s dystopian world, while also providing a solid amount of in-engine footage of players teaming up to blast holes in aliens. We also get a peek at a few more operators, including Tachanka and others. You can check out the Rainbow Six Extraction trailer for yourself, below.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
gaminginstincts.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Xenomorph Party At Its Finest

PLATFORMS: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC. Disclaimer - A review copy was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review. The game was reviewed on the Xbox Series X. Gaming Instincts is an Amazon affiliate and does receive financial benefits if you choose to purchase this product on this page.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Ubisoft to crack down on ‘AFK’ cheating in ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

Publisher Ubisoft has announced it will be taking action against Rainbow Six Siege players found to be abusing the game’s systems for a specific form of cheating, dubbed “AFKing”. AFK stands for “Away From Keyboard”, and in the context of Siege often refers to players who are farming an in-game...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Tom Clancy
gamepur.com

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard deploys today, expect downtime

The next season for Rainbow Six Siege, Operation Crystal Guard, starts today. The update will be available to download after one hour of downtime. Thankfully, Ubisoft has outlined when each platform will experience downtime and when the update will be available per platform. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard will...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Unboxing The Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Collector’s Case

In a blink of an eye, Ubisoft’s successful tactical team shooter Rainbow Six Siege has now entered Year 6. With an ever-increasing roster of Operators to choose from, new and improved maps to battle it out, and refining the meta, communities around the world are likely to keep enjoying the game. However, to commemorate the milestone, Ubisoft is pushing out a brand new Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Collector’s Case, and it is packed with goodies galore.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Ubisoft Launches Their Autumn Sale with RAINBOW SIX SIEGE for Only $5

Ubisoft is kicking off their Autumn Sale today where over 30 titles will be on sale by up to 85%! The savings are available on digital and even some physical titles which is great for many fans. Included items are Immortal Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more. In addition, Rainbow Six Siege is on sale for only $5 (US|CA) and you can get Far Cry 3 for free. The Far Cry 3 deal is valid through September 11 while the Autumn Sale and Rainbow Six Siege deals run until September 22.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best battle pass rewards in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard is now live, bringing a new Operator, balance and map changes, and a new battle pass to work through. We’ve taken a look through every entry and have put together this list of the best rewards you can earn this season. Unceremonious Greatness –...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubisoft Montreal#Pve Pick#Xbox One
psu.com

Rainbow Six Siege Launches Free-To-Play Weekend On PS5, PS4

Ubisoft has announced that squad-based shooter Rainbow Six Siege is now free to play on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One until Monday, September 13. The free weekend gives you full access to the 5v5 PvP action presented in Rainbow Six Siege, which means you’ll be able to get to grips with multiple Operators and their unique abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
beincrypto.com

What is Alien Worlds (TLM) Token?

Alien Worlds token (TLM) is the native token of one of the fastest-growing NFT DeFi metaverses, one that simulates economic collaboration and competition between players. Players compete to get trilium (TLM) to gain access to additional gameplay and control competing Planet DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations). Sponsored. In this post, we’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Rainbow Six Siege KD Reset: How to do

With Rainbow Six Siege's newest season, Year 6 Season 3: Operation Crystal Guard, just released, many players are trying to learn how to reset their KD. Look no further, here's all the information Rainbow Six Siege players should know about resetting their KD. Unfortunately, Rainbow Six Siege players cannot reset...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Has Rainbow Six-Style Destruction

Call of Duty: Vanguard introduces what Sledgehammer Games is calling "tactical destruction" to the multiplayer mix, and like its name suggests, this will allow players to destroy certain parts of the map. This has been a mainstay in EA's Battlefield series for years. In Vanguard, destructible environments span all 20...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Eurogamer.net

Modder combines early Rainbow Six games into a mammoth 56-mission campaign

A modder has combined the early Rainbow Six games into a single 56-mission campaign. Rainbow Six Black Ops 2.0 is a total conversion for Rogue Spear: Black Thorn, Red Storm Entertainment's 2001 standalone add-on for Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear. Modder Menrva built upon a fan-made compilation released in 2014 to...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy