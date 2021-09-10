Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Sets Up Its World, Provides Plenty of Alien Splatter
Rainbow Six Extraction is still a few months away, following yet another delay, but Ubisoft Montreal is keeping the hype train rolling with a new trailer that debuted during the recent PlayStation Showcase. The trailer sets up Extraction’s dystopian world, while also providing a solid amount of in-engine footage of players teaming up to blast holes in aliens. We also get a peek at a few more operators, including Tachanka and others. You can check out the Rainbow Six Extraction trailer for yourself, below.wccftech.com
