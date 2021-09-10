Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Sets Up Its World, Provides Plenty of Alien Splatter

Ubisoft is kicking off their Autumn Sale today where over 30 titles will be on sale by up to 85%! The savings are available on digital and even some physical titles which is great for many fans. Included items are Immortal Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more. In addition, Rainbow Six Siege is on sale for only $5 (US|CA) and you can get Far Cry 3 for free. The Far Cry 3 deal is valid through September 11 while the Autumn Sale and Rainbow Six Siege deals run until September 22.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO