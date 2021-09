NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Justice Department has distributed another $568 million to victims of Bernie Madoff‘s Ponzi scheme. Federal officials say they have now recovered 81% of the money stolen. Thirty-one thousand people lost money in Madoff’s financial fraud, one of the biggest in history. In 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison. He died behind bars in April. So far, $3.7 billion has been distributed to victims.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO