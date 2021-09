We’re almost to the finish line. With the regular season now inside a month to the end, with the Red Sox having just 20 more games on the docket before the regular season concludes, the American League Wildcard race is still totally up for grabs. That, in turn, means there is not a whole lot of room for error for the Red Sox and other teams, which leaves Alex Cora with a tough job. He needs to put his team in the best position to win every single game. It’s no longer about saving players for the long season.

BASEBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO