Speculation surrounds JMU and conference realignment following Big 12 expansion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recent expansion at the Power Five level has ramped up speculation about James Madison potentially making a move to a new conference. The Big 12 Conference officially extended invitations to BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston on Friday. According to article from the Associated Press: “BYU said all its sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season. BYU is an independent in football, but competes in the West Coast Conference for basketball and its Olympic sports. UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are in the American Athletic Conference, which requires members to give 27 months’ notice if they plan to leave the league, though there could be negotiations between the schools and that league to reduce the time before beginning Big 12 play.”