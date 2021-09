Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on America. Nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, deliberately crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The passengers on the fourth plane fought their captors, and the plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, 20 minutes outside Washington, D.C. The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations, the most horrific terrorist act on American soil. Like you, I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO