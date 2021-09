Jamie Barton, Rachel Willis-Sørensen, Eun Sun Kim Welcome Audiences Back. (Credit: Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera) Sunlight on the water, fog hovering. Homecoming at the Opera House, San Francisco September 2021. “Finalmente! Finally.” Masked and vaccinated we arrive at the doors of the War Memorial Opera House and are welcomed as if we are the stars. In a way we were: the ones who up until tonight, could not enter. The ones whose fees were unacceptable because we could bring contagion, danger, Covid. Too high a price, even for high art. But not tonight. (No applause, please; we only did what we could.)

