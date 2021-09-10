10 Insights: Brandon Staley Set to Make Head Coaching Debut in Washington
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' season opener at the Washington Football Team:. 1) Brandon Staley will make his regular-season debut as head coach on Sunday in Washington. As defensive coordinator of the Rams in 2020, Staley went 4-0 against the NFC East. His defense allowed an average of 13.75 points per game against those four opponents. The Rams beat Washington 30-10 in Week 5 last season.www.chargers.com
Comments / 0