CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 Insights: Brandon Staley Set to Make Head Coaching Debut in Washington

By Chris Hayre
chargers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' season opener at the Washington Football Team:. 1) Brandon Staley will make his regular-season debut as head coach on Sunday in Washington. As defensive coordinator of the Rams in 2020, Staley went 4-0 against the NFC East. His defense allowed an average of 13.75 points per game against those four opponents. The Rams beat Washington 30-10 in Week 5 last season.

www.chargers.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Chargers' Brandon Staley Praises Ron Rivera's Display of Leadership in 2020

Chargers head coach praises Ron Rivera's display of leadership in '20 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. What Ron Rivera was able to accomplish in 2020 was impressive to many, including new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Rivera's first year in Washington was not only just an overall...
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

WFT Daily: Chargers HC Brandon Staley Has 'A Lot Of Respect' For Terry McLaurin

The regular season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. Terry McLaurin is going to be a problem for defenses this year....
NFL
NBC Sports

Staley 'optimistic' Austin Ekeler will play vs. Washington

The Los Angeles Chargers offense could get a big boost on Sunday as star running back Austin Ekeler is expected to play, head coach Brandon Staley told the media on Friday. "Yes," Staley said when asked if he expected Ekeler to suit up. "He looked good out there today. Optimistic, for sure."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Whittier Daily News

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater makes ‘outstanding’ debut vs. Washington

The numbers are in and they support the rave reviews Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater received for his NFL debut. Slater delivered a clean stat sheet Sunday against star edge rushers Chase Young, Montez Sweat and the rest of the Washington Football Team’s vaunted defensive line. The rookie didn’t allow...
NFL
Derrick

Chargers find a way to rally, close out in Staley's debut

The Brandon Staley era has started with something the Los Angeles Chargers were not able to do the past two seasons: win a close game after experiencing adversity. Sunday's 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team was especially satisfying considering the Chargers were 7-16 in one-score games in 2019 and '20 after making the postseason in 2018.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Unc#American Football#Chase Young#Northwestern#Ohio State#The Buffalo Bills#Acc
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy