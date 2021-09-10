Rangers announce front office moves

After another frustrating loss Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves don’t have much wiggle room left. Their lead in the NL East is down to a single game after a 2-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Braves have lost four straight and don’t look like a team that is folding under the pressure of a late season pennant race. Case in point was the fourth inning Saturday when they had runners at the corners with no one outs only to have the next three hitters go down on strikes. Atlanta is 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position during the first two games of the series and that simply isn’t going to get it done against a good team like the Giants.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO