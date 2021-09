The crypto derivatives market is one of the most successful trading markets at present and has processed more than $143 billion worth of transactions in the past 24 hours. Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has decided to offer crypto derivatives and futures to its consumers. The organization broke the news of their move on Twitter and mentioned that it is time for them to broaden their operations and expand their network to accommodate multiple trading alternatives on their platform including crypto futures and derivatives.

