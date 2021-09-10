Man Wanted by FBI Arrested in Greensboro
An update on the man wanted by the FBI that we told you about yesterday…. he has been arrested… According to the Greensboro Police Department 29 year old Malek Moore was placed in handcuffs by the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team around 1:35 pm yesterday near the 800 block of East Market Street in Greensboro after receiving a call from a resident. Moore is being held at the Guilford County Jail without bond. Moore was wanted on outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary in Charlotte.www.wfxb.com
