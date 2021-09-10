CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Leads Nation in Covid-19 Cases by Population According to CDC

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data from the CDC, South Carolina leads the nation in Covid-19 cases by population. The Palmetto State has 679.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The number is down from 735.5 cases per 100,000 last week. The top 5 states with the most Covid-19 cases by population are South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wyoming and Alaska. The five states with the least amount of cases by population include Connecticut, Maryland, California, Vermont and Maine.

