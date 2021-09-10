CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

An Invitation to Connect

By Barry McBride
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we embark on what looks to be a thrilling 2021 season for the Browns, I’d like to ask for your patience while I talk a little about the site and what we’re doing Sunday. It’s worth noting that I’m publishing this little article on the eve of the 20th...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdexpress.com

The Milwaukee-to-Memphis Connection

Milwaukee and Memphis are just a bit over 600 miles apart. However, as local musician Zach Pietrini and Memphis’ McKenna Bray recently learned, music has the ability to transcend distance. With their new EP Modern Love, they found plenty in common musically. “We were just feeling the magic of it,”...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxxinews.org

Connections: Previewing the Green Games

Local youth climate leaders are gearing up for the Green Games. It’s an initiative where they’ll challenge their peers across the Rochester/Finger Lakes region to take action when it comes to combatting climate change. They join us to talk about Meatless Mondays, fossil fuel divestment, an art challenge and more....
ROCHESTER, NY
davidsonian.com

Connection in The Refugees

The Refugees, written and directed by Steve Kaliski ‘07, premiered at Davidson College in the Barber Theatre on August 19th. The cast consisted of a combined group of Davidson students, both current and former, and actors in the company at Adjusted Realists, an independent theatre group based in New York. The play takes place during a refugee crisis in Argos, Greece. The setting combines elements of ancient Greece with modernity. The plot centers on the privileged class of Argos. Queen Clytemnestra (Rachel McPhee, Adjusted Realists) opposes admitting refugees to Argos, while her children, Electra (Ariel Urim Chung ‘21) and Orestes (James Shakow ‘22), push for them to be allowed entry. Electra plots a ruse featuring Orestes and his partner, Pylades (Matt Mastromatteo, Adjusted Realists), in order to convince Clytemnestra to let the refugees into Argos. This plan is only partially successful: Clytemnestra allows only a third of the refugees into Argos.
DAVIDSON, NC
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
241K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy