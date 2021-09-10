An Invitation to Connect

The Refugees, written and directed by Steve Kaliski ‘07, premiered at Davidson College in the Barber Theatre on August 19th. The cast consisted of a combined group of Davidson students, both current and former, and actors in the company at Adjusted Realists, an independent theatre group based in New York. The play takes place during a refugee crisis in Argos, Greece. The setting combines elements of ancient Greece with modernity. The plot centers on the privileged class of Argos. Queen Clytemnestra (Rachel McPhee, Adjusted Realists) opposes admitting refugees to Argos, while her children, Electra (Ariel Urim Chung ‘21) and Orestes (James Shakow ‘22), push for them to be allowed entry. Electra plots a ruse featuring Orestes and his partner, Pylades (Matt Mastromatteo, Adjusted Realists), in order to convince Clytemnestra to let the refugees into Argos. This plan is only partially successful: Clytemnestra allows only a third of the refugees into Argos.

