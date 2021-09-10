School vaccine tracker: Here’s where students are required to get COVID-19 vaccine
A small but growing number of districts are mandating vaccines for eligible as the COVID delta variant disrupted the beginning of yet another school year. Though a handful of states have barred schools from requiring the COVID vaccine, administrators and school boards in several communities have decided mandates are the best way to keep students healthy and in school. Here’s a look at where districts have taken action on vaccines:districtadministration.com
