Jason Momoa Unveils New ‘Aquaman’ Costume

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
With production underway on the Aquaman sequel — dubbed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — director James Wan and star Jason Momoa have revealed the character’s new look for the film. They both posted the same two photos this weekend; one of Momoa in Aquaman’s classic orange and green ensemble which the character first donned at the end of Aquaman. And then they debuted a new costume with a blue color scheme.

