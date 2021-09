This is the second part of a two-part post exploring secondary narcissism. The uncommonly-cited condition of secondary narcissism could use a closer look as it may be both temporary and more easily treated than primary narcissism. The cardinal features are isolation, grandiose delusions, and turning love away from others and toward the self. In the last post I discussed research that suggests that hopelessness in childhood renders one susceptible to this extreme method of coping, this "reactive" secondary narcissism. Below, we will consider other causes and corollaries of secondary narcissism, as well as treatment.

