Parents upset after chaotic lockdown at Sonoma County school

Many indoor businesses in Contra Costa County will require customers to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination starting next week. The county on Tuesday announced that patrons of bars, entertainment venues, restaurants, gyms and indoor fitness facilities will need to provide proof of full vaccination starting Sept. 22. Those businesses can also accept a negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours, county health officials said. Customers younger than 12, who aren't yet eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, are exempt.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO