CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Parents upset after chaotic lockdown at Sonoma County school

By Mike De Wald
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 8 days ago

Sonoma County parents are expressing their frustration after a high school in Sebastopol failed to quickly notify families when the campus was sent into lockdown on Thursday.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Education
City
Sebastopol, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Education
KCBS News Radio

Contra Costa County to require proof of full COVID-19 vax for bars, restaurants, gyms

Many indoor businesses in Contra Costa County will require customers to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination starting next week. The county on Tuesday announced that patrons of bars, entertainment venues, restaurants, gyms and indoor fitness facilities will need to provide proof of full vaccination starting Sept. 22. Those businesses can also accept a negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours, county health officials said. Customers younger than 12, who aren't yet eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, are exempt.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcbs Radio
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy