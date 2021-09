Don't be so quick to discard the seed tag that comes with each seed bag or box. "A lot of people are ordering seed earlier and earlier because of sales incentives," Michigan State University Extension entomologist Chris DiFonzo noted. "If you ordered seed in October, and it got shipped to you in April, that's a long time to try to remember exactly what you ordered. I tell farmers to save at least one seed tag from one bag, throw it on the barn wall with a pin or a nail," she said. "If you have any issues, there it is. If you have no problems, rip it down in the fall."

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO