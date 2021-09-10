Alaska redistricting board adopts draft maps for comment

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board tasked with rewriting Alaska's legislative boundaries based on the latest census have adopted two draft maps for comment. During a meeting Thursday, members of the five-person redistricting board agreed on most boundaries across Alaska but couldn’t agree on the boundary between the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Municipality of Anchorage, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Rather than trying to decide the issue immediately, members advanced two different approaches to get comment on.