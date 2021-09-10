CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Megumi Yamaura’s Solo Exhibition at Sato Sakura Gallery

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortraits of Time | Megumi Yamaura Solo Exhibition. Artist in-Gallery: Saturday, September 11 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sato Sakura Gallery – 501 W. 20th Street (between 10th and 11th Streets) Admission: Free. Portraits of Time, a solo exhibition of Japanese Nihonga painter Megumi Yamaura, opened exclusively at Sato...

