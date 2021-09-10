Megumi Yamaura’s Solo Exhibition at Sato Sakura Gallery

Miami, FL – September 3, 2021 – South Florida art lovers, ocean conservation enthusiasts, and friends and family recently joined world-renowned marine artist, conservationist and scientist Dr. Guy Harvey at a reception to celebrate the kick-off of his first solo art exhibit in several years. Titled “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World,” this marine art exhibition features 90+ pieces of original art in all sizes, including large 8’-10’ canvases and smaller ink drawings, watercolor paintings and mixed media of strikingly beautiful, visually stunning scenes from Dr. Harvey’s global marine expeditions. The artwork is on display and available for purchase throughout September at the Miami International Fine Arts (MIFA) Gallery (5900 NW 74th Ave. in Miami), with a portion of the proceeds from sales benefiting ocean conservation research, education and conservation projects through the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

