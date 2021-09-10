CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook to Launch Coastal Living at Pacific Landing Residences

By Emily Molina
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeabrook, a costal town situated roughly two and a half hours away from Seattle, plans to open an all-new residential complex later this year. The new Pacific Landing addition within the planned oceanfront community has several private amenities, including a resident-only fitness center, access to an elevated terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and a separate entryway into a forthcoming upscale dining venue.

