Seabrook to Launch Coastal Living at Pacific Landing Residences
Seabrook, a costal town situated roughly two and a half hours away from Seattle, plans to open an all-new residential complex later this year. The new Pacific Landing addition within the planned oceanfront community has several private amenities, including a resident-only fitness center, access to an elevated terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and a separate entryway into a forthcoming upscale dining venue.www.425magazine.com
Comments / 0