CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Respect reproductive rights: Slow down redistricting in Indiana

By LAKIMBA DESADIER
Indianapolis Recorder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Census’ population data has been released, Democrats and Republicans are ramping up efforts to use the information and draw congressional lines that will impact Indiana for decades to come. As the Indiana House of Representatives plans to reconvene during a special session, we’re calling on the state legislature to slow down and let the redistricting process be driven by the people. There is too much at stake. In 2021, in response to record breaking voter turnout numbers across the country, we’ve seen a surge of deliberate barriers to voting meant to make it harder for Black and Latino communities to vote.

indianapolisrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Gerrymandering#Census#Democrats#Republicans#Latino#Statehouse#Senate#The Supreme Court#Women 4 Change#The Republican Party#Democratic#Extremist#Social Services#Lgbtq
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy