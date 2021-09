Tim Tebow doesn’t just have a claim to having the greatest college football career by a Florida Gator, but one to the greatest college football career ever. He won a national title as a freshman, a Heisman Trophy as a sophomore, a national title as a starting quarterback as a junior, and 12 games for the third time as a senior. If Florida had beaten Alabama in that 2009 SEC Championship Game, I have little doubt that the Gators would have also beaten Texas, and Tebow would’ve had three titles in four years, two in consecutive seasons as a starter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO