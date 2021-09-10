CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers to wear home uniforms in Jacksonville against Saints

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
As was the case in the season opener in 2016, the Green Bay Packers will be wearing their traditional home uniforms – featuring dark green tops – when they play on the road in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints announced they will be wearing white tops and gold pants – the team’s traditional look during road games – for the Week 1 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

The game was moved from New Orleans to Jacksonville as a result of damage from Hurricane Ida. As the home team, the Saints have the choice of uniform color.

White was the pick.

Teams hosting games in Florida early in the season often opt to wear white as a way to reflect sunlight and stay cooler on the field. In theory, the team wearing a darker color – like the Packers’ dark green tops – would absorb more sunlight and take on more heat, creating another potential disadvantage.

The current forecast in Jacksonville is calling for temps in the mid-80s with humidity around 75 percent and possible showers.

The Packers won the 2016 home opener over the Jaguars despite wearing green uniforms in brutally hot conditions.

Coach Matt LaFleur believes the best way to beat the heat is with hydration. Cramping and other heat-related issues are possible without the right hydration during the lead-up to the contest.

