The U.S has reached another milestone in the 19 months since the country saw its first coronavirus case – 1 in every 500 Americans have died of COVID-19. The death toll came to just under 664,000 on Tuesday night, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That's 0.2% of the nation's 331.4 million population, based on CDC figures, or 1 in every 500 Americans.

