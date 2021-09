“When climbs get tough, just jump past the hard bits,” wrote Brett Sims, a 10-time American Ninja Warrior Competitor, on Instagram. Sage advice, Brett. Dynoing is not an easy skill to master. The biggest trick I can offer readers is “down and up,” as I’ve heard it described. Think of a basketball player going for a dunk. They don’t just go for it as if their legs were made of Q-tips. They bend first. That load-up offers a physiological advantage. When muscles are loaded quickly in one direction, a more explosive contraction in the opposite is possible; this is known as the stretch reflex. Hence, when you load up for a dyno, go down before you go up.

