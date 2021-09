Ministers are considering lifting the energy price cap to stop soaring prices sending gas firms to the wall, a Cabinet minister has revealed.Alok Sharma acknowledged the move – which would push up household bills – is “under discussion” in response to the supply crisis that is also threatening frozen food shortages.Asked if the cap would be removed “if gas prices carry on rising”, Mr Sharma replied: ‘Let’s see where we are. I know that the business secretary is going to have these very detailed discussions.”Surging natural gas prices have pushed seven energy suppliers out of business this year – and...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO