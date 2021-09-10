Dua Lipa's Vacation Outfits Were Straight-Up Inspiring
Dua Lipa has been on vacation for what seems like an eternity. It's like the "when will my husband return from war" meme, but swap out "husband" for Dua and swap out "war" for her perpetual jet-setting Instagram fashion show. I mean, she did release her critically-acclaimed album "Future Nostalgia" last year, dominated all her award show performances, and won a freaking Grammy, so after her busy couple of years, I am truly happy that she got some R & R.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0