The American south possesses a history unlike anywhere else in the country. Some would say the region has a checkered pasted. However, when you look at it more closely, you’ll see that it’s a story of people who staked a claim on land that was nearly untamable. The people of the south shaped that land. At the same time, the land shaped them. As a result, several cultures converge into one overarching way of life south of the Mason-Dixon. That way of life has been the butt of countless jokes. However, those who live it know that there’s something special about it. Mike Wolfe is one of those people.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO