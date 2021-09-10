Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Western Uinta Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rich north central Summit and western Uinta Counties through 230 PM MDT At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Evanston, moving northeast at 35 mph. The Evanston Airport just reported a wind gust to 46 mph with these storms. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Evanston, Woodruff, Ragen, Wahsatch, Almy, Altamont, Carter and Leroy. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 38. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 186 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH