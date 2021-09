There is only one contender. Take a bow Kalle Rovanpera. The Finn was supreme and at times in a different postcode compared to his rivals as he delivered arguably his best drive of his fledgling career. The event is known as Acropolis Rally of the Gods, but in truth after the Toyota driver’s performance it should be renamed Acropolis Kalle of the Gods, such was his dominance.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO