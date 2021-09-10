One of Portland’s Most Famous Sommeliers Will Open His Own Bottle Shop
In the early days of the pandemic, Andy Fortgang — 2019 Food & Wine sommelier of the year and co-owner of both Le Pigeon and Canard — began building wine packs for customers to pick up from the restaurant, a way to bring in revenue during an extremely difficult period for the industry. The wines he chose spanned several wine regions: Columbia River Gorge pinot noir, Barolos, and, shocking no one familiar with Fortgang’s taste, Burgundies. While designing the wine packs, Fortgang reignited a dream he had kept on the back-burner for years: opening his own retail shop.pdx.eater.com
