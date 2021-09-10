The Election Issues (& TikToks) Bringing First-Time Voters To The Polls

At the only English debate in Election 44, Annamie Paul stood her ground wearing a Suffragette-white suit with gathered shoulders. The colour of the suit matters for a woman who has had to battle her party just to exist as leader and who had to “crawl over a lot of broken glass to get here.” Without Paul, Black people would’ve been erased from the debate discussion, despite the murder of George Floyd last year and the resulting global protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism. In a country that claims its multiculturalism in its Charter of Rights and Freedoms, it does systemically and systematically do its best to erase the existence of Black voters from its political structure.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO