NASCAR will feature multiple tributes to 20th anniversary of 9/11 during playoff race at Richmond
On Saturday night, the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs round of 16 at Richmond Raceway will take place amid a somber backdrop. This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and Flight 93 over Pennsylvania killed nearly 3,000 Americans and amounted to the single worst attack on the United States in the nation's history.www.cbssports.com
