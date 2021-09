The House Committee on Ethics has extended an investigation into U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly for another 45 days, it announced Tuesday. Though the committee has not revealed the nature of the investigation, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported last September that Kelly's wife, Victoria Kelly, purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 of stock in a Butler steel company just days before the U.S. Department of Commerce announced an investigation into foreign steel imports, which the congressman — on behalf of the company — had been both publicly and privately lobbying the Trump administration for.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO