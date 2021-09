The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and. more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. Every NBA fan has their own formative players, not just the ones they loved or admired but the ones who opened their eyes to what basketball could be. Chris Webber, who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, was a big one for me.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO