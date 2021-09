One of college football’s biggest stars went down with an injury earlier today. During the Oregon Ducks’ season opener against Fresno State, Kayvon Thibodeaux was knocked out after he got “rolled up on” by one of his teammates in the first half. Coming back out of the locker room after the halftime break, the star defensive end returned to the field in street clothes and a walking boot.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO