Miami (OH) vs. Minnesota odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven model
The Miami (OH) RedHawks will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at noon ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 0-1 overall and 0-1 at home, while the RedHawks are 0-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Golden Gophers are coming off a 45-31 setback against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Miami (OH), meanwhile, suffered a devastating 49-14 defeat against the Cincinnati Bearcats.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0