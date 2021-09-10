CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What Else Is Out There?’: Organization That Caught Teachers Unions Working With Biden Admin Weighs In On What Could Be Next

By Kendall Tietz
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
The Americans for Public Trust’s Executive Director wonders what other government agencies could be influencing scientific guidance regarding the pandemic after she discovered two instances where teachers unions were working with the Biden administration to influence the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s policies related to school reopening and masks guidelines.

IN THIS ARTICLE
